Monday morning, Woodward High School administrators were notified about a rumor regarding a possible threat at WHS.
According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, the school worked with local law enforcement via the school resource officers, who conducted several student interviews regarding the situation. Following a brief investigation, law enforcement reported that there was no credible threat.
In an effort to dispel what appears to be a rumor, Woodward Public Schools posted on their Facebook page Tuesday:
“Parents and Patrons of Woodward Public Schools,
Yesterday morning (11/4/19) Woodward High School administrators were made aware of circulating rumors regarding a possible threat at the high school. Administrators coordinated with local law enforcement to investigate the situation. It has been concluded that no threat exists. We understand how quickly rumors can spread and are working diligently to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.
Reynolds went on to assure parents that WPS takes every possible threat seriously and will continue to keep an eye on the situation.
Parents with questions or concerns can always reach out to their child’s school directly.
