Woodward Public Schools has joined forces with local law enforcement to launch the Handle with Care program.
“The goal of this program is to alert teachers, principals, and counselors when a student has experienced some type of trauma,” said WPS Community Manager Amy Whitewater. “By making these notifications, we are taking a proactive approach to student care, and we can anticipate and respond appropriately to potential behaviors related to the trauma.”
When local law enforcement responds to a domestic violence call where children are in the home, they can then collect the child’s name and age, passing it along to the AWARE team with the message “handle with care.”
“Confidential information and details are not shared,” Whitewater said. “The AWARE team will then pass along the same information (handle with care) to the teachers, principals, and counselors who the children interact with. This notification alerts the recipients that the children may be irritable, sleepy, easily-triggered, distracted, and in need of a little extra TLC.”
Whitewater went on to say that if additional support services are needed such as a nurse, DHS, or counseling, the necessary referrals will be made.
“The Handle with Care program has been very successful in other states, and I strongly believe we will soon see legislation requiring it for all schools in Oklahoma,” Whitewater said.
In addition to the new program, the Backpack-4-Kids program is in full swing this school year for elementary schools. Through a partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, chronically hungry students will have access to food packages that are easy to drop into students’ backpacks each Friday or last day of school for the week, according to WPS Social Worker Kim Williams.
“We are so fortunate that there is no quota on the amount of children referred,” Williams said. “Children are eligible for the program based on teacher referrals, parental request and student need.”
The Regional Food Bank also has a Pantry Program at WPS with larger portions and more options for older students. As students get older they are able to request this service themselves.
“Truth is… hunger doesn’t stop at the elementary level,” Williams said. “The Oklahoma Food Bank travels to Woodward monthly to deliver food to the Hope Center. WPS's food is dropped off at the same time. This is a great coordinating effort between the Hope Center and WPS Then WPS many volunteers and staff go to the Hope Center at 810 Santa Fe - get their food and deliver it to the respective campuses a few days before the kids receive their food.
"At the elementary levels our counselors place food into the kids backpacks. This is the same at our middle school as well. At the high school we have a host of angels that ensure the high school kids get to shop for their food as well.”
These WPS programs are offered free of charge to students. For more information on programs offered through WPS, contact the WPS Administration Office at 580-256-6063.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.