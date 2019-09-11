Woodward Superintendent Kyle Reynolds announced some good news during the Woodward Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
Woodward Public Schools have been approved for the 21st Century Community Learning Grant. The $1.3 million grant will help fund and bolster the after-school Boomer STREAM program for Horace Mann and Highland Park Elementary schools. The two schools were approved for the grant based on the number of free or reduced lunch students, according to Reynolds. Cedar Heights will continue to participate in the after-school program as well.
Reynolds said the new school year is off to a great start but of course each year has its glitches. The student count is up slightly this year with about 2,700 students.
The board approved a consent docket containing a number of items, several of which are annual items that were renewed.
Alternative Education Coop expenses that exceed the amount of revenue received by the Alt. Ed. Coop by the General Fund were approved. According to Reynolds, the dollar amount ranges from $80,000 to $100,000 annually. The school was able to put a little more money than usual into the fund this year.
The board entered into executive session to discuss multiple items. Once the board reconvened in open session, they approved the 2018-2019 Certified Negotiated Agreement and the September District Personnel report.
According to Reynolds, mostly minor changes were made to the 2019-2020 Certified Negotiated Agreement, the agreement that outlines definitions, procedures, and perimeters for certified staff members. The biggest change made to the agreement was the introduction of the sick leave sharing program. Employees may contribute additional sick days to another employee if they have depleted their catastrophic leave bank, which is limited to serious, extreme or life-threatening events. There are restrictions and guidelines outlined for this program in the agreement, according to Reynolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.