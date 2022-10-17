Woodward Public School district recently completed a successful, in-depth enrollment and facility assessment with the Oklahoma School Boards Association (OSSBA). The report details a lengthy list of deferred maintenance and facilities improvements that must be addressed.
“While our enrollment forecasts are currently flat, we know of several economic development activities that will affect our possible growth in the near future,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
WPS, in partnership with OSSBA conducted seven focus groups in the spring of 2022. Those focus groups helped them better understand how the community perceived their needs from multiple perspectives. WPS is currently working to engage stakeholders in the district and community to better understand their future direction in terms of prioritizing and strategically planning for the future.
“Woodward Public Schools is fortunate to serve a community that understands the connection between quality public education and effective economic development. As Superintendent of schools, I know that members of tomorrow’s workforce are learning in our classrooms today,” Reynolds said. “We would like the opportunity for us to visit with small groups or organizations. We are anxious to hear feedback and input from the community as we plan our path moving forward.”
If you are interested in setting up a meeting with Reynolds for community input, please contact the Woodward Public School Administration Building at 580-256-6063 to schedule a time.
