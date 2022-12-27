The bitterly cold weather last week led to bursting pipes that damaged several buildings in the Woodward School District.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said damage occurred in the high school auditorium, the administration building and the concession stand on the visitors side at Boomer Stadium.
A broken water line was also found under a portable building at the middle school, but no damage has been found so far in the interior of the building.
The damage happened or was discovered over the holiday weekend.
“In the high school auditorium, a three inch water line for the fire suppression system burst, which forced water through the wall and created a hole in the ceiling,” Reynolds said. “This caused a ‘flow alert’ to be sent to the Fire Department.”
The auditorium was the only area damaged at the high school.
A little while later, Reynolds said one of the maintenance crew went to the administration building to get some equipment and discovered a water leak there.
“A water line in the attic above the superintendent’s office burst, creating water damage to significant areas on the first and second floors,” Reynolds said. “The basement is also flooded with 2 to 3 inches of water and we are working to determine if any records stored in the basement were damaged.”
On Sunday afternoon, Reynolds said a resident using the track at the high school noticed water coming from the visitors concession stand.
“A water line above the ceiling had broken and flooded the majority of the building,” Reynolds said.
A damage estimate hasn’t been completed yet.
Reynolds said the primary concern has been to mitigate the damage.
“The next step will be to determine the restoration process and related costs,” he said.
The superintendent a company called CCR that specializes in schools and universities was able to come out and assist with the cleanup.
“The in initial phase for cleanup is debris removal and extraction,” Reynolds said. “We have a lot of ceiling tiles and ceiling grid that fell due to the weight of the water and there were papers, books, computers and such underneath the water and debris.
“The next phase will in volve large desicant machines that pump in hot, dry air to help the building dry.”
He noted that process in the two large buildings could take 3 to 5 days to work.
Reynolds said the district will likely call a board meeting in the next few days to declare an emergency.
“This helps speed up the construction and restoration process to prevent further damage,” he said.
