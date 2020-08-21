Woodward High School Principal Ron Sunderland tried an experiment this summer to test the school's inside security system.
"I wanted to answer some questions in my mind," he said.
Sunderland had a person enter the school through the front and take a leisurely walk that wouldn't draw attention on a typical school day.
The visitor walked to the 300 Hall.
"It took one minute and six seconds to proceed to the 300 Hall and during that time the person was outside of view of the surveillance cameras four separate times," Sunderland said. "I remained in the office and had the person fire two blank rounds so I could gauge how long it would take to respond."
A problem immediately became clear.
"I never heard the rounds being fired and that was with no activity in the building,” he said. “That is very worrisome to me concerning the safety of our students and staff. That's why I feel the secure vestibule entrance at the high school is a very important part of the student investment plan.”
Security is one of several measures included in Tuesday's upcoming school bond election.
Proposition No. 1 is for $5.56 million and includes renovations to the high school and middle school auditorium, the middle school fine arts building, home economics classroom, technology and textbooks and artificial turf for Boomer Stadium along with the security measures.
Proposition No. 2 is $500,000 for route buses and passenger vehicles.
Passage requires 60 percent approval from school district voters.
Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polling places will be following the protocol for social distancing, said Carol Carrell, election board secretary. Everyone should watch for the stop signs and marks on the floor so no one is closer than six feet. When you come into the polling place, there will be a holder with ink pens. Please take one pen and sign the registry and mark your ballot and take the pen with you when you leave the polling place.
When it is your turn to vote, place your ID on the table for inspection. Once it is determined to be valid, the Precinct Official will slide it back to you. The ballot will be laid on the table for you to pick up. I Voted Stickers will be on a table for you to pick up. Polling places will be sanitized throughout the day.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
Also, remember to bring identification to the polls.
Here are the polling places that will be open on Tuesday
Pct. 101 - AllianceHealth Woodward, 1650 Main
Pct. 102 - Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas
Pct. 105 - Mooreland High School gym
Pct. 201 - Woodward High School, 2406 13th St.
Pct 202 - Woodward Senior Center, 1420 Downs
Pct 203 - Sharon Methodist Church
Pct. 301 - Northwestern-Woodward campus, 2007 34th St.
Pct. 302 - Highland Park Elementary, 2730 Webster
Pct. 304 - First Baptist Church, 202 E. Hanks Trail
Pct. 306 - High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
