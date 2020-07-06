“I think our kids are worth it,” said Board of Education Vice President Doris Ames. “I think our school needs it, and I think we just go for it.
The Woodward Board of Education met Monday afternoon to consider resolutions that would effectively cancel the special election on August 25 for the school bond issue. After a lengthy discussion, the Board decided not to take action on the resolutions, allowing the bond issue to continue as planned.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds highlighted some of the concerns regarding the timing of the election including the downturn of the economy and the effects COVID-19 has had on the community.
“Our oil and gas has flat-lined like I haven’t seen it in a long time,” Reynolds said. “We have not witnessed, that I know of, a mass exodus and so a lot of people are staying put (but) they are not necessarily gainfully employed.”
Bond Counsel Jordan Smith with Stephen L. Smith Corp. encouraged the Board to make a decision based on what’s happening in their community specifically.
“We need to know what the pulse of the community is,” Smith said. “Just have a feel of what the community is. Obviously we all know that the last couple of weeks, couple of months, oil has been hit again. There have been many, many challenges. People are just fatigued and exhausted.”
Smith went on to say that it didn’t matter what is happening in Tulsa or Oklahoma City because those are not the people voting in this specific bond.
Despite the struggles 2020 has seen, the needs of the schools are still present.
“That said, the board unanimously reached a consensus that our kids need these things now more than ever,” Reynolds said after the meeting. “Our students have not been in school since March 12th, and they are suffering. Now is the time for our community to rally behind them and show them we care about them and will support them. Thinking back to the 2012 tornado, this community didn’t stand still; Woodward sprang into action in a big way to help those in need and came back stronger.”
During the meeting, Smith mentioned that the cost of both bond interest rates and construction have decreased.
“Another critical component of the discussion is the fact that bond interest rates and construction costs are extremely low,” Reynolds said. “I wholeheartedly agree with Board Member Shane Smithton’s statement that it would be fiscally irresponsible to turn our back on these cost-savings measures.”
The school bond issue would also bring some stimulation to the Woodward economy, according to Reynolds.
“These projects will also impact our local economy with construction projects, and the athletic and fine arts venue enhancements will provide long-term opportunities for tourism and economic development,” Reynolds said.
The $6.06 million bond issue includes improvements in a number of areas throughout the district.
Improvements are planned for the high school and middle school auditoriums, middle school fine arts, home economics classroom, technology and textbooks, safety and security, transportation and turf for Boomer Stadium.
