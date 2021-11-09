Woodward Public School (WPS) Board of Education met Monday evening. Superintendent Kyle Reynolds gave his report and answered questions over zoom from a mental health conference.
Routine items on the consent agenda were approved except a proposed new policy for student transfers.
Reynolds asked the board to table the student transfer policy.
“After we have submitted all of our recommendations to be placed in the board packet I had some additional conversations with some colleagues that makes me a little bit hesitant to move forward with the new policy,” Reynolds said. “So now we (in new law) have done away with the emergency transfers and made open transfers to where they can happen at any point during the school year. And then those do not have to be renewed.”
According to Reynolds, there are three reasons a school can deny transfers, including discipline or attendance issues at the current school or capacity limits of the school considering the transfer.
“On the surface that seems to make sense,” Reynolds said. “I'm a little concerned that if we shackle ourselves to the HB 1017 (SB 783) language, that we may paint ourselves into a corner.”
Another policy approved pertains to student transfers for children of teachers.
“Which is great, and that is in statute,” Reynolds said. “Something that we will press our legislators to address this year is to add a provision for support staff. There is no provision for them in the statute.”
The District Gifted Education Plan and the Annual District Reading Sufficiency Act plan for fiscal year 2021-2022 were also approved in routine items.
According to Teacher JoLynn Love, the Gifted Education Plan was written originally around 1994.
“It was a really well rounded plan because they put qualification information for students, if students score in the top three percent on an ability test, which is an IQ test, they're automatically in the gifted program by the Oklahoma State law,” Love explained. “We also have in Woodward what we call multi-criteria ways to also qualify students because some students just aren't great testers. We have different things like teacher recommendations. We look at their grades, we do student interviews.”
Love explained that students scoring 90 percent or higher with additional criteria can qualify even if English is their second language but they are obviously very bright.
“We haven't changed much in many, many years just because it was such a good plan to begin with,” Love said. “For us to have both ways of qualifying for students, it just makes sure that we don't miss anybody.”
The board also approved an increase in substitute pay from $65 to $80 for uncertfied and $75 to $90 for certified substitute teachers.
According to Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch, the schools have had 10 to 12 unfilled substitute positions and he’s concerned about that becoming more of a problem in the spring.
“A lot of our older people that are retired teachers that left us during COVID," Burch said. ". . .the dollar amount isn't worth it anymore.”
