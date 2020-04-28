The Woodward Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday at noon via teleconferencing and videoconferencing. Patrons may join the meeting virtually through www.woodwardps.net.
Only a representative will be present at the Administration Office to accept any bids submitted pursuant to the bond sale. All others will join the meeting through teleconferencing and videoconferencing.
The board will take action on the following:
Take action, in the absence of the President and/or Clerk, to appoint an acting President and/or acting Clerk for the school district to execute any and all documents pertaining to setting the maturities, date, time and place of the bond sale.
Board to receive bids for the $2.4 million Building Bonds and take action to awards bonds to the lowest bidder.
Resolution providing for the issuance of building bonds in the sum of $2.4 million, authorized at an election called and held for such purpose; prescribing form of bonds; providing for registration; designating registrar and paying agent for this issue of bonds; providing for levy of an annual tax for the payment of principal and interest on the same; and fixing other details of issue.
Resolution designating the general obligation bonds of 2020 as “Qualified Tax-Exempt Obligations” pursuant to Section 265(b)(3)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.
Consider the supplemental estimate of needs for Building Funding (21) for the remainder of 2019-2020 and the financial statement 2019-2020.
Consider naming Joe D. Hall General Contractors, LLC as construction manager for the high school roofing project.
