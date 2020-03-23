The Woodward Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday at noon to take action on a few resolutions regarding the school bond election and other procedures affected by the current pandemic.
“We’ll have three board members present physically and two present via video conference,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. “We will allow a minimal number of public to attend in person, so far as social distancing will allow, and the meeting will be live streamed by BoomerTV.”
Reynolds said the meeting agenda will address four items;
Cancel school bond election
Resolution to grant emergency powers to the superintendent
Emergency leave policy
Grant emergency leave to full time support staff due to the coronavirus
“We are disappointed that we are having to postpone our election for the student investment plan,” Reynolds said. “The needs of our students and schools will still be here after the pandemic has passed, so we will pick up where we left off at a later date. Right now it looks like we will be rescheduling this issue for August 25th.”
Recognizing the financial toll the pandemic has inflected on many families, Reynolds wants to ensure that all staff and students are taken care of as schools remain closed across the state.
“After making sure our students have access to nutritional meals during the suspension of school, we are also very concerned about our support staff workforce,” Reynolds said. “Right now our board and district leaders are looking for answers just like every other school in the state. We want to make sure our people are taken care of, and our economy is in a fragile state as it is.”
