The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting will take place in the administration building as usual but attendees will be spaced out and wearing masks for safety, according to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. There will be limited seating for the public but the meeting will live streamed on Boomer TV.

The board will take action on a brief agenda including handbooks for the High School, Middle School and Elementary Schools. They will also vote on the Transportation Handbook.

Board members will take action for in the absence of the President and/or Clerk, to appoint an acting President and/or acting Clerk for the School District to execute any and all documents pertaining to setting the maturities, date, time and place of the bond sale.

They will vote on a resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date, time and place for the sale of the $2.4 million Building Bonds of this school district, and designating bond counsel for this issuance of bonds.

The board will consider and take action on the changing the last day of school for the 2019-2020 school year to May 8, 2020, pursuant to the State Board of Education’s Order of mandatory statewide cessation of operations for the public schools of the State of Oklahoma due to the Covid-19 Global Pandemic.

After an executive session, if the board votes to enter one, they will take action regarding reemployment of certified administrators, directors, and coordinators for the 2020-2021 school year:

Jerry Burch – Deputy Superintendent

Ron Sunderland – High School Principal

Michelle McDonald – Assistant High School Principal

Jacob Wiederstein – Assistant High School Principal

Sarah Hall – Middle School Principal

Diana Ball – Middle School North Principal

Chanda Peters – Middle School South Principal

Debbie Jones – Elementary Principal

Teri Ganes – Elementary Principal

Tara Burnett – Elementary Principal

Dawna Nelson – Elementary Principal

Ken Williams – Alternative Education Director

Brad Logan – Director of Operations

Jacob Miller – Athletic Director

Bana Bogdahn – Special Education/Federal Programs Director

