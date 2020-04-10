The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting will take place in the administration building as usual but attendees will be spaced out and wearing masks for safety, according to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. There will be limited seating for the public but the meeting will live streamed on Boomer TV.
The board will take action on a brief agenda including handbooks for the High School, Middle School and Elementary Schools. They will also vote on the Transportation Handbook.
Board members will take action for in the absence of the President and/or Clerk, to appoint an acting President and/or acting Clerk for the School District to execute any and all documents pertaining to setting the maturities, date, time and place of the bond sale.
They will vote on a resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date, time and place for the sale of the $2.4 million Building Bonds of this school district, and designating bond counsel for this issuance of bonds.
The board will consider and take action on the changing the last day of school for the 2019-2020 school year to May 8, 2020, pursuant to the State Board of Education’s Order of mandatory statewide cessation of operations for the public schools of the State of Oklahoma due to the Covid-19 Global Pandemic.
After an executive session, if the board votes to enter one, they will take action regarding reemployment of certified administrators, directors, and coordinators for the 2020-2021 school year:
Jerry Burch – Deputy Superintendent
Ron Sunderland – High School Principal
Michelle McDonald – Assistant High School Principal
Jacob Wiederstein – Assistant High School Principal
Sarah Hall – Middle School Principal
Diana Ball – Middle School North Principal
Chanda Peters – Middle School South Principal
Debbie Jones – Elementary Principal
Teri Ganes – Elementary Principal
Tara Burnett – Elementary Principal
Dawna Nelson – Elementary Principal
Ken Williams – Alternative Education Director
Brad Logan – Director of Operations
Jacob Miller – Athletic Director
Bana Bogdahn – Special Education/Federal Programs Director
