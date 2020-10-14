The Woodward Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday and reorganized for the next year.
Lance Semmel was selected as the board president for the next year and Leah Barby the vice president.
The board also set the dates for the annual school election, which will have two offices on the ballot.
Filing dates for the Office No. 4 unexpired term and Office No. 1 seat will be Dec. 7-9 at the Woodward County Election board office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The primary election is Feb. 9, 2021 and the general is April 6, 2021.
Office No. 1 is currently held by Barby and the unexpired term is the office vacated by Doris Ames’ retirement. It has three years remaining.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said in his report that “we are scrutinizing our budget daily.”
“We have lost about 500 students over the past few years and the downturn in the economy has reduced our funding significantly,” he added. “Our initial allocation of state aid this year is $1,084,000 less than last year. With the incredible growth of Epic Charter School this year we are anticipating another hit in our state aid when mid-term adjustments are made at the beginning of the next calendar year.”
Woodward hosted Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson on Monday and Reynolds noted she was very impressed “to get to see our programs, facilities, students and staff.”
Board members approved all of the agenda items presented.
The school board meets once a month in the administration building.
