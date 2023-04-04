Woodward Board of Education members voted to rehire the district's 14 certified administrators and directors for the 2023-2024 school year at their monthly meeting held Monday at Horace Mann Elementary School.
Rehired were Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch, Special Education/Federal Programs Director Bana Bogdahn, Director of Operations Brad Logan, Athletic Director David North, Assistant Athletic Director David Dunlap, High School Principal Ron Sunderland and High School Assistant Principal Jacob Wiederstein.
Also, Middle School Principal Sarah Hall, Middle School South Assistant Principal Chanda Peters, Middle School North Assistant Principal Michelle Ham and Elementary Principals Debbie Jones, Heather Cupp, Tara Burnett and Dawna Fike.
The vote to rehire was made after an executive session that lasted some around 50 minutes.
Board members also approved the settlement with JUUL Labs, Inc. and authorized the superintendent to sign all documents related to the settlement. Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch said Woodward's portion of the nationwide settlement would be about $19,000.
Also approved was the interlocal agreement with the Oklahoma Purchasing System, which allows the district to get certain items at a reduced rate, and a certification waiver for an elementary library media specialist.
Board members approved a supplement estimate of needs for the building fund.
Director of Operations Brad Logan gave an update on construction projects, nothing the 10th grade TAP building is almost done with mostly electrical work still to do. He said there are two or three weeks left on the ag beef facility.
On the damaged high school auditorium, Logan said work is continuing and the goal is to have everything ready for the start of school in the fall. Logan said the construction manager is waiting on bids to get the scope of the work needed and put prices together for repair and upgrades to the administration building.
Burch in his report reminded board members of the teacher of the year ceremony coming up on April 10.
Board members and school officials also toured Horace Mann, seeing the highlights of the building and also hearing about areas that needed fixing or some upgrades.
Woodward's Board of Education meets monthly.
