The Woodward School Board met Monday evening and had several items in the listed in the consent agenda.
“Woodward schools also received the Classic Legends Award during Classic Bowl,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds
An item of discussion within the consent agenda was the OSIG Property and Liability Insurance Agreement for 2022-2023. OSIG sent Reynolds a flyer of the impact of rising construction costs between 2017 and 2021. Materials increased 146%, labor increased 72%, transportation increase 38% and the cost of building increased 31%.
“With the cost of construction materials on the rise, we want to make sure we are covered in case something happens. Last year our premium was $391,799, this year that premium is $556,207 including making some adjustments to the older buildings. Instead of insuring them for replacement cost, insuring them for actual cash value. Also speaking to other schools, this insurance increase has been anywhere from 12% to 67%,” Reynolds said.
“That was given a deductible of $25,000 for wind and hail events. We requested two additional quotes. The $50,000 deductible which brings premiums down to $532,020 or a $100,000 deductible which gets us to $519,926,” he added.
The board members decided up the option in the middle, of a $50,000 deductible and a premium of $532,020.
An agreement for Educational Services at Northwest Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center for 2022-2023 was tabled due to the agreement not being finalized in time for the meeting.
Reynolds discussed the addendum to agreement for services between TEAM clinic management Partners, LLC and Woodward Public Schools.
“This is a cool deal to offer a visit with a physician via zoom on the sidelines in case of injury with the athletic director or for the school nurses in general. This makes it possible for these employees to have the backing of a primary care doctor whenever needed. The doctors are from Oklahoma and costs $2,750.”
Both action topics were approved regarding C1 for schools and libraries universal services (E-Rate) for 2022-2023 to authorize the filing of the Form 471 application for funding for 2022-2023. To purchase a used child nutrition delivery vehicle, it is a 2020 Hino cab over the top, 16 foot truck with 156,000 miles on it for around $48,000. the vehicle will be funded by the child nutrition program.
During Reynolds’ report, he listed the vacancies of Special Education teachers and the signing on bonus was increased for them. He said there are three Special Education vacancies still along with other open teaching positions.
The problem of teacher shortages is not just in Oklahoma, he noted.
“The teacher candidates coming out of universities nationwide was over 255,000 in 2016 to just under 160,000 in 2018. Even some universities are dropping certain programs pertaining to teaching,” he said.
After an executive session, the board approved the June District Personnel Report, but a decision on an athletic director was tabled.
