The monthly Woodward Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Building.
Teacher of Year will be recognized along with FFA Student recognitions, the swearing in of Board Member No. 2 and Superintendent Kyle Reynolds’ report.
Items on the consent agenda are routine in nature that are normally approved at these Board meetings and will be considered and voted upon with one motion unless any board member requests to have a separate vote on any item.
Some items include approval of the March 22 financial reports, expenditures, transfer of funds to the Activity Fund for March, approval of school issued device policy handbook and checkout and the approval for a new activity account - Woodward High School Science Club.
Executive session includes discussing employment, hiring, promotions and reemployment of Certified Administrators and Directors for the 2022-2023 school year.
While in executive session, board members will discuss hiring a principal for Cedar Heights Elementary and an assistant principal for the Middle School North.
Any votes will be taken in open session.
*****
Woodward County Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Resolution R-22-20 to extend the burn ban through April 18 will be on the agenda.
Grant underwriting for Woodward County ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) disbursement and reporting will be discussed. Resolution R-22-21 will be to determine Maximum Monthly Highway Expenditures for March 2022.
Permission to use the courthouse lawn for National Day of Prayer on May 5th from noon to 1 p.m. is on the agenda for discussion and possible approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.