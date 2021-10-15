Woodward Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon.
Wind damage from the storm Tuesday night was discovered on the Woodward Middle School Fine Arts building.
“We discovered this Thursday afternoon and the inspection this morning found the damage,” said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. “Obviously we’re going to move in lockstep with our contractor and the insurance company.”
The board met with Brandon Rakestraw with Coryell Roofing via zoom meeting. He explained the damage and how the temporary repairs will begin on Saturday.
Once the insurance company adjuster has evaluated the damage and approved the claim, permanent repairs can be planned. The deductible is $25,000. The insurance is also responsible for any damage on the inside of the building.
In order to ensure safety of students, staff and the public and mitigate continued loss and damage, the board approved a declaration of emergency and resolution to authorize contracting the necessary repairs.
