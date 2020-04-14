The Woodward Board of Education met Monday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting, while maintaining social distancing and safety measures. Several board members dawned masks and sat several feet apart. The meeting live streamed on BoomerTV for the public to avoid gathering in large numbers.
Woodward Public Schools Social Worker Kim Williams give a brief update on the Student Assistance Fund via video conference, saying things were going well and she was gathering needed supplies with the donation Bruce Benbrook made.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds shared some good news with the Board during his report. The insurance check to be used for the claim made on the Woodward High School roofs came in and will cover about half of what it will cost to complete repairs.
“We’re well on our way to getting that going,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also mentioned some concerns with the bandwidth students and teachers had access to being too slow or having issues has classes have moved online.
“It’s been a big problem,” Reynolds told the Board. “So that’s something that we brought up with Senator Lankford on a couple of Zoom conferences that I’ve been on… And it’s not something that’s going to get fixed tomorrow.”
Reynolds mentioned that the playgrounds at the schools are closed with locks on gates and some signs. However, there have been incidents of people jumping fences and even cutting the locks to get into the playground.
The Boomer Kids Club is staffed and enrollment is down, according to Reynolds.
“We have notified AllianceHealth Woodward that we have openings available if the healthcare professionals need childcare, we’re willing to accommodate them and see no reason why we would charge them for it during the crisis,” Reynolds said.
The school is continue it’s backpack program that sends home food with students in need and according to Reynolds, those numbers have nearly doubled. The Middle School Student Council donated $500 to be used to purchase food for the program.
Reynolds mentioned that funding cuts are potentially going to be deeper the following year than planned after the pandemic hit the economy, and they are continuing to monitor the situation and plan accordingly.
The Board faced a brief and routine agenda during which they approved the 2020-2021 handbooks for the High School, Middle School, Elementary Schools, and the Transportation handbook. According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, there were no major changes, just updated or corrected language and dates for the new school year.
The Board approved a resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date, time and place for the sale of the $2.4 million Building Bonds of this school district, and designating bond counsel for this issuance of bonds. The bond sale is set for April 30 at noon in a special meeting, according to Reynolds.
The last day of school is set for May 8, approved by the Board pursuant to the State Board of Education’s Order of mandatory statewide cessation of operations for the public schools of the State of Oklahoma due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. According to Reynolds, the last day will be May 8, but students will have a week to wrap up anything they need to finish and teachers will finalize grades by May 15.
Board members entered into executive session to discuss reemployment of Certified Administrators, Directors and Coordinators for the 2020-2021 school year, followed by the April District Personnel Report.
The full list of Certified Administrators, Directors, and Coordinators are as follows:
Jerry Burch – Deputy Superintendent
Ron Sunderland – High School Principal
Michelle McDonald – Assistant High School Principal
Jacob Wiederstein – Assistant High School Principal
Sarah Hall – Middle School Principal
Diana Ball – Middle School North Principal
Chanda Peters – Middle School South Principal
Debbie Jones – Elementary Principal
Teri Ganes – Elementary Principal
Tara Burnett – Elementary Principal
Dawna Nelson – Elementary Principal
Ken Williams – Alternative Education Director
Brad Logan – Director of Operations
Jacob Miller – Athletic Director
Bana Bogdahn – Special Education/Federal Programs Director
Once back in open session, the board approved both items.
