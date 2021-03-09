Senior Kloey Marlatt lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the Woodward Board of Education meeting Monday evening. She was then recognized by the board for achieving Academic All State.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds reported the district has recently partnered with CarePortal, a computer platform designed to connect churches with those in need in the community.
“It is a web based solution that allows for an institution like the school to connect with community partners, churches,,” Reynolds said. “That just went live probably a week ago and we've already engaged this week. We had a family that has some needs, furnishing their home, just the basics. And within a matter of a couple of hours one church already responded.”
Accountant Patrick Carroll, CPA went over the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 audit report with the board. The board approved accepting receipt of the report and directed Reynolds to forward it to the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
“You've done good things with your dollars,” Carroll said. “Right now it's just a time to be as conservative as possible.”
One concern Carroll shared with the board regarded activity fundraising. Receipts have to be turned in on a daily basis and not later than the next day.
“It's important, it's not a penalty. It's trying to protect them (teachers) to make sure these items get turned in on a reasonable time and accurately,” Carroll explained. “They have to turn in the requisition to make sure there's money in that sub account to spend it. Once that requisition’s approved they can make the purchase. When they make the purchase, they have to have an itemized invoice. That itemized invoice has to be signed by whoever received those goods or services.
“They're doing the same thing that your treasurer and encumbrance clerk do. But they're doing it on a cash basis a lot of times, and not just on big items that are coming through the district.”
The board approved the consent agenda except for one item, the revision policy regarding public participation during board meetings.
“What was included in the packet, just referenced - whoever speaks in the open forum needs to limit it to an item appearing on the board agenda and I don't remember that ever being a restriction before,” Vice President Leah Barby said. “I think we should just delete the ‘appearing on the board agenda.’ This is their chance to speak openly about whatever is on their mind.”
According to Reynolds, this was a modification that came from the attorney and he would like to ask the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) what their reason for that wording is and if it is legal for that sentence to be deleted from the policy revision.
The board approved continuing the WPS COVID-19 Pandemic Plan another month until all school staff has a chance to receive the second vaccination.
The board also approved making an exception to consider college courses as Advanced Placement Honors as qualification for valedictorian or salutatorian. The board discussed making this waiver a permanent policy change in the future.
“If the point of encouraging a student to take an advanced placement course is to get them experience with the rigor of a college course,” Reynolds said. “Then, how is it not commensurate to say that if a student is taking the actual college course. Why would that not count the same for honors and therefore qualifying them as a salutatorian or valedictorian?”
A bid package with a guaranteed maximum total of $810,029 for plumbing, HVAC and electrical for the re-roofing phase 2 and assigning it to Construction Manager Joe D. Hall, General Contractors, LLC was approved.
The board approved a resolution determining the date time and place of sale of the $2,850,000 taxable building bonds of the District for April 15th at noon in the administration building on 1023 10th St.
