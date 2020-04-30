The Woodward Board of Education met Thursday afternoon for a special meeting regarding a building bond. The Board met both in person and through videoconferencing to maintain social distancing guidelines.
After receiving multiple bids presented by Jordan Smith with Stephen L. Smith Corp, bond counsel, for the $2.4 million Building Bonds for the school district, the Board voted to approve the lowest bid, which came from Country Club Bank along with Bank of Western Oklahoma with an average interest rate of 1.28 percent.
The Board approved a resolution providing for the issuance of the building bonds; prescribing forms of bonds; providing for registration; designating registrar and paying agent for this issue of bonds; providing for levy of an annual tax for the payment of principal and interest on the same; and fixing other details of issue.
The Board approved a resolution designating the bonds as “qualified tax-exempt” for the bank awarded the bid.
Board members approved the supplemental estimate of needs for building fund (21) for the remainder of 2019-2020 and the financial statement 2019-2020. This allows the district to utilize the insurance money received to pay for repairs on the roof of the Woodward High School. According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, the insurance claim payout will cover about half of the cost of repairs.
Joe D. Hall General Contractors, LLC was named as the construction manager for the Woodward High School roofing project.
