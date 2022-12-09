ByAs a great start to the Christmas season, Woodward residents will have the opportunity coming up to hear the talented bands and choirs of Woodward High School and Middle School.
The winter band concert featuring the 6th-12th grade bands will take place at the high school auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 11th at 3 p.m. Some of their selections will include “Sleigh Ride” “Jingle Bells” “Silent Night” “Cowboy Christmas” and “Up on the Housetop.”
The concert starts with the 6th grade band and ends with the WHS Boomer Band.
There will be a drawing for three gaming consoles for which the band students have been selling raffle tickets. The winning tickets will receive either a Playstation 5, and X-BOX Series X or a Nintendo Switch with 4 games. A silent auction will be going on at the concert with plenty of items to bid on to raise funds for the program.
The band has also been holding a shoe drive fundraiser. There will be a drop off area at the concert for good condition used pairs of shoes.
“We would love for you to make a good pair of old shoes the price of your admission to the concert” Band Director Daci Crockett said. “The shoes will go to a great cause which in turn supports the band program monetarily. “
The Woodward News is also a dropoff site for the shoe drive.
Under the direction of Crockett and Dr. Brett Woodmansee, the band has earned many accolades this season. The high school saxophone choir was accepted as an honor group to play at the OKMEA Convention in January. The Boomer Marching Band placed at every competition they attended this fall including a 1st place in 4A at the Elgin competition and superior ratings from all three judges at Regional Marching Competition. The band’s color guard also received a superior rating at Regionals.
There are 8 Boomer Band members advancing to the second round of All-State competition and 19 high school and 8 freshman and 8th grade band members that placed at Red Carpet Honor band competition.
“This band has blown away obstacles and made this a perfect year” Crockett said.
On Monday, Dec. 12th at 6:30 p.m., the 6th-8th grade choirs, high school chorus, Select Choir and Boomer Expressions will be presenting their winter concert at the high school auditorium under the direction of Aaron Pierce. They will be performing many classics such as, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and many newer renditions including, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Where Are You Christmas?”
Pierce said “six WHS students and nine WMS students were accepted to the WOCDA All-Region Choir. Next semester students will be preparing for District and hopefully State Chorus and Solo and Ensemble contest.
Both events are open to the public to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.