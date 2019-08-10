The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 6 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds will give a report before the board takes action on the cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for fund 33, building bond (sale of bonds) and fund 37, building bond (Fiscal year 19 fund balance forward.
Following a consent agenda, the board will take action on the Virtual Education Program policies for Woodward Middle School and Woodward High School.
The board will vote on an agreement with North Point Independent Adjusters for public adjuster services before voting on whether or not to enter executive session.
The executive session would include discussion on the August District Personnel Report and the hiring of sport extra duty positions. Both items will be voted on following the executive session.
