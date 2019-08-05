Tri-State Oil and Gas Convention No. 8 will kickoff early Thursday morning at the Woodward Conference Center.
Exhibits, informational panels and awards are all planned during the day and the event concludes on Friday with the annual Bobby Joe Cudd Legacy Golf Tournament at the Boiling Springs Golf Club.
The exhibits open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday and runs until 3 p.m.
Opening for the program and a founder's award start at 10:45 a.m.
At 11 a.m., keynote speaker Chad Warmington, president of the Oklahoma Petroleum Alliance will give an address.
Two panels are scheduled during the afternoon.
A service partnership panel goes from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Moderator is Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy. Panelists include Steve Winters, vice president of QES; Mike Brown, chief operating officer of Foamtech, Inc.; and Ronald J. Foster, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for CSI Compression, LP.
From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and panel will discuss and review the SCOOP and STACK play, where a great deal of the drilling activity in the state is taking place.
Adam Wilmoth, energy editor for the Oklahoman, is the moderator.
Panelists include Scott Goodwin, vice president of operations for Fourpoint Energy; Charles Duginski, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Tapstone Energy; Rome Nichols, operating manager of Lenorman Operating and Byron Cottingham, production manager of Roan Resources.
Starting at 7 p.m. is the dinner and the Bobby Joe Cudd Legacy Award Ceremony.
Legacy Award winners this year are Doug Finley, A. J. Jacques, the late Jackie Miller and Richard Waggoner.
Also presented will be the Junior Long Memorial Scholarships to several area students. The award was renamed to recognize Long who died earlier this year. Long founded the convention.
Scholarship recipients this year are Brennon Clem of Sharon-Mutual, Isaac Rosales of Woodward, Dixie Boyce-Smith of Cheyenne and Elle Owen of Woodward.
On Friday, there are two tee times for the golf tournament, at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
