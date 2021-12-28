The New Year National Lamb and Goat Show opens Wednesday at the Woodward County Event Center.
Organizers said around 760 animals from 245 exhibitors from several states are entered in the event put on by You Gotta Believe Livestock Camps.
Here is the schedule for the show
Dec. 29
10 a.m. - Major sponsor arrival
1 p.m. to 10 p.m. - General early arrival
6 p.m. - Fitting contest
Dec. 30
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Ewe and doe check in
10 a.m. to noon - Market lamb classification and market animal weigh in.
1 p.m. - Showmanship
4 p.m. - Ring A breeding does and Ring B breeding does followed by wether dam ewes
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Funzone Night with games for all ages
10 p.m. Barn closed
Dec. 31
6 a.m. - Barn opens
9 a.m. - Market goat and lamb prize show
2 p.m - YGB Junior Nationals showmanship
4 p.m. - Team showmanship
7 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. - New Year Nationals Bash and Dinner, family friendly
12:05 a.m - Barn closed
Jan. 1
9:30 a.m. - Supreme Showmanship Drive
10:30 a.m. - Market goat and lamb money show.
