Starting on Feb. 17th through 28th at the Woodward County Event Center, the 89th annual Woodward District 4-H and FFA junior livestock show will be happening.
Youth from 10 counties in Northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle will be entering their animals. Around 1,060 exhibitors with over 1,500 animals are expected.
“We start on Saturday with our mechanics contest,” said Melanie Matt,OSU extension director and a co-chair of the livestock show. The ag mechanics contest has the youths who entered go through an interview process discussing how they made their projects.
“Our youth put in endless hours of feed and exercise and grooming towards their animal projects, so this show is like all of their hard work coming together,” Matt said when describing how people going to the show support the exhibitors.
Counties represented in the show include Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Ellis, Harper, Dewey, Woodward, Woods, Roger Mills and Major.
Judges for the show are Shane Brinning for hogs, Jimmie Davis for lambs, Shan Sparks for goats and Dr. Steve Kennedy for cattle.
“What makes our premium sale so good is the great support from our area businesses and individual supporters,” said Marlin Trissel, co-chairmen of the district livestock show, describing how the show effects the local economy. People staying in local hotels during the show, bringing in more economic flow to the community.
A year ago the premium sale brought in over $500,000 for exhibitors.
“It (livestock show) brings in at least five to seven thousand attendees,” Trissel said.
All the support for the livestock show has allowed it to go on for so long, Trissel added.
District show schedule
Feb. 17 - 5 p.m. - Ag mechanics projects must be in place
Feb. 18- 9 a.m. - Ag mechanics interviews and showcase
Feb. 19 - 8 a.m. - Barrow show begins
Feb. 20 - 10 a.m. - Gilt show begins
Feb. 21 - 9 a.m. - Goat show
Feb. 22 - 9 a.m. Sheep show; Lamb lead interviews
Feb. 27 - 8 a.m. - Heifer show begins; 2 p.m. - Steer show begins
Feb. 28 - 5:30 p.m. - Premium auction dinner; 6:30 p.m. - Premium auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.