With the holiday season quickly approaching, it is a good time to remind citizens of the potential for scams, including scams involving gift cards.
The Federal Trade Commission states, “as soon as someone tells you to pay them with a gift card, that’s a scam. Gift cards are popular with scammers because they’re easy for people to find and buy. They are more like cash, once they have the gift card number and the PIN, they have your money.”
Scammers may tell different stories to get you to pay them with gift cards, including:
- That it is urgent and pressures you into acting quickly so you don’t have time to talk to someone you trust.
- They will tell you which gift card to buy or even send you to a specific store, often Walmart or Walgreens to buy several cards. They also encourage you to buy cards at different locations, so the cashier’s don’t get suspicious.
- The caller asks for the gift card number and the PIN.
Some of the common schemes include, saying they are from the government, tech support, or pretending that a family member is in an emergency to send money right away but to not tell anyone.
What do you do if you already paid a scammer with gift cards? You tell the company that issued the card right away. Keep the card and any receipts you have. You can report the call to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Report even if you didn’t pay because it helps law enforcement stop scams. Report also to the states attorney general and if you lost money, get a police report to help with the card issuer.
“Scammers will ruin your life. They’ll manipulate the individual about who and what they are without zero regards to your mental, physical and financial well-being. Please beware,” said concerned Woodward native Lauryn Spray.
FTC data shows that in the first nine months of 2021, consumers reported losing $148 million in scams where gift cards were used as the form of payment. That amount is more than was reported in all of 2020.
Imposter scams rank number 2 in the United States within the top 10 all reported theft categories, just below identity theft. As of July, 2022 there has been 2,649 imposter scams and a combined total loss of $25.4 million in Oklahoma.
Woodward Walgreens store manager Casey Moline said, “We are limited in what we can do, however we do train staff to ask customers questions regarding the gift cards. We ask if they know the person, what the card will be used for and educate them that iTunes cards can only be used for apple products. We do have the right to deny the purchase if we feel the customer is being scammed.”
Scammers also pretend to be the IRS and demand immediate payment using a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
“The IRS will never threaten to immediately bring in local police to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying, demand that taxes be paid without giving taxpayers the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed or call unexpectedly about a tax refund,” officials note.
To learn how to protect yourself more from scammers please visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.
