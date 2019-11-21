As the holidays approach and you begin ticking items off those Christmas wish lists, keep safety in mind. Scammers are still an active threat to your personal information.
“Holiday scams are just like any other,” warns Woodward Police Chief Curt Terry, “On the other end are folks most usually in other countries, committing crimes on unsuspecting U.S. citizens.”
The elderly are a common target for all kinds of schemes.
“Typically, these scams are specifically aimed toward our older generation because our older citizens are more vulnerable,” Terry said.
The Better Business Bureau recently released a story regarding the “Secret Sister” gift exchange that has appeared on Facebook in recent years. The BBB stated, “These gift exchanges, while they look like innocent fun, are really pyramid schemes - and are considered illegal.”
According to the BBB, the ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange campaign gained popularity in 2015 through Facebook posts, promising participants up to 36 gifts, in exchange for sending on gift valued at $10. Users were encouraged to invite others to join the exchange, then promised they would receive information on where to mail the gifts.
If you come across a post like this on social media, you are encouraged to ignore it, report it, and never give out your personal information, according to the BBB.
Holiday shopping has started, presenting a number of opportunities for scammers to get ahold of personal information. According to AARP, gift cards can be a popular target.
The BBB encourages buyers to inspect gift cards before purchasing them to check for tampering on packaging and ensure the personal identification number (PIN) is not exposed.
Other scams to watch out for include fake retail websites, donation scams, travel scams, “Letters from Santa” scams, and data theft, AARP warns.
Terry offers some tips to avoid scams over the phone this holiday season.
“If you don’t know or recognize the caller, don’t answer the phone,” Terry said. “If it is someone who needs to talk to you, they will leave voicemail. If you do answer the phone, don’t automatically believe what these strangers tell you. They will convince you, or threaten you with a lot of things, even arrest. But don’t give in to them. Simply hand up and don’t answer if they call back. They want your money, don’t give it to them.”
Scams come in many mediums these days so be wary and on the lookout for anything suspicious.
“If you receive correspondence by mail, don’t automatically assume that it must be legitimate,” Terry warned. “You know who you owe money to, don’t give anyone else your money. Don’t give your personal information or banking information to anyone on the phone or otherwise. Those people are going to take your money.”
If your information is compromised, there are a number of steps you’ll need to take to secure it once again.
“Too many times people contact me and say, ‘I think I messed up’,” Terry said. “Those are words I never want to hear. When the scammers have your information that you’ve provided, you will have to contact your banks, all of your credit card companies, Social Security Administration, and sometimes many others. It becomes very stressful when you sit at home wondering if you just provided a way for these people to take your life savings. The scammers have no conscience. They are con artists. They don’t care about you, they just want your money. All of it.”
