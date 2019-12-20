Oklahoma District 59 Rep. Mike Sanders is focused on a goal or two for the new year. This next year will be his last in this elected position and he is planning to go out fighting for Northwest Oklahoma. From dyslexia to DUI legislation, Sanders is concentrating on making maximum impact.
“Last year I started this dyslexia mission to not only train our teachers but now my next mission is to get the kids screened and to help change the curriculum in the state of Oklahoma,” Sanders said.
Until about two years ago, Sanders said he didn’t really know much about dyslexia. When he and his wife realized their youngest has dyslexia, it became personal.
According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, dyslexia is an unexpected difficulty in reading in persons who are often very intelligent, fast, creative thinkers with strong reasoning ability. Dyslexia affects 20 percent of the population.
“I realized that there are so many other children that have this and you would never know,” Sanders said. “They've been stuck in learning disability classes. And that's the problem. It's not a learning disability, because these kids are very smart.”
Unfortunately children with dyslexia in rural areas like Northwestern Oklahoma are in later elementary school before anyone realizes what’s going on. That’s why this has become so important to Sanders.
“We can test these kids as early as pre-K,” Sanders explained. “That's my goal. And it can be done and if you get the right remediation and intervention early, they will be able to be caught up within a year or two. If caught early, and they will be on par and on the same grade level as someone who does not have dyslexia.”
In a survey done by Decoding Dyslexia OK, over 40 percent of these children are in rural areas and have to drive a long distance to find intervention services. Nearly 50 percent of families spend between $500 and $10,000 for evaluations and even more for tutoring or other assistance.
“It's a completely different way of learning, it's neurological,” Sanders said. “Honestly I think it starts with phonics in the lower grades. Why that was ever taken out is beyond me.”
Another topic Sanders plans to address this next legislative session is in Driving Under the Influence (DUI) laws. He wants to strengthen the victim impact panels, making them mandatory and in person.
“That's going to be another force that we're going to reckon with,” Sanders said. “We’re going to make sure that these people who are picked up for DUI, they have to set through these victim impact panels.”
Sanders explained the victim impact panels as folks who have killed people while driving drunk telling their story to those who have been stopped for DUI.
“You have to sit there and listen to their stories,” Sanders said. “It's a very impactful statement.”
Sanders said he’s considering the direction he will be headed after this last year is finished. While he’s not ready to disclose any of them yet, he is concentrating on the year in front of him.
“We're going to be absolutely pushing to the very end, because these are important issues,” Sanders said. “I was hired to do a job, and I'm going to, I'm going to finish strong.”
