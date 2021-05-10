OKLAHOMA CITY – Former House Majority Leader Mike Sanders recently was appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall to serve as a member of the State Governmental Technology Applications Review Board. The term begins immediately and expires Feb. 28, 2023.
The purpose of the board is to review and make necessary recommendations to the Information Services Division of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services regarding state governmental internet-based electronic or online transactions to applications that are provided by state agencies, boards, commissions and authorities to be used by the public. The board also provides advice and oversight for the chief information officer’s plan of action.
“Mike Sanders has served the citizens of our state faithfully for many years,” McCall said. “I appreciate his willingness to lend his expertise to this board and its mission of helping government agencies as they interact with the public online.”
Sanders, who served in the House of Representatives from 2008 until he was term limited in 2020, said he’s honored to be appointed to this board.
“The public, now more than ever, relies on the Internet and being able to connect to state services online,” Sanders said. “It’s critical that we evaluate our current performance in this area and the fees that might be charged for such use. I’m happy to get to work, and I’m humbled by the confidence of the speaker in asking me to serve in this role.”
