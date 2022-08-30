All ages can come to Woodward on Saturday, Sept. 10th, for the first-ever Sand Plum Celebration. It is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Some scheduled events require advanced registrations, including Quilting Show, Sand Plum Scoot, and Miss Sand Plum Queen and the Miss Sand Plum Princesses.
Woodward will hold sanctioned and certified 10K/5K races following United States of America Track and Field regulation (USATF). The “Sand Plum Scoot Run” will begin at 7 a.m. The starting location is at 1102 Main St.
Beginning at 9 a.m., Miss Sand Plum Queen and Miss Sand Plum Princess contestants will compete in their age brackets (PreK to 12th Grade). This will take place at Formations Institute (502 Texas Ave.) where people are trained for the following: hair salon, barber, brow bar, skin care, nail salon, spa, and lash bar.
Their staff and students will help prepare the Queen and Princess candidates for their contest at Formations. Those wanting to enter in this Pageant may begin registering at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Angie Lehman at (580)222-5659.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Main Street will be full of artisans, live music, and local businesses for spectators and participants to enjoy.
At the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum there will be a Woodward Sand Plum Quilting Show for attendees to visit at 10 a.m. It is located at 2009 Williams Ave.
At 11 a.m. is the Sand Plum Products Competition at the Walker Mercantile Company located at 809 Main St. People will exhibit a variety of products they made fitting the contest theme of Sand Plum Products. These may include preserves, culinary items, drinks, and miscellaneous items.
Noon is the time of the Old Farmers Exhibition in Historic Downtown Woodward, hosted by local restaurants and businesses.
