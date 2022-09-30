Sample ballots are now available for the November 8th general election.
Voters can download the ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Woodward County Election Board during normal business hours.
Woodward County Election Board Secretary, Connie Wilcox, reminds voters that sample ballots are specific to each person.
“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election,” she said. “We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”
Sample ballots will also be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day, so voters can review them before casting their votes.
Wilcox also said, “Friday, Oct. 14, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.”
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Oct. 14. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Nov. 8 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Registered voters who have moved to Woodward County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Woodward County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the Woodward County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-256-3609 or woodwardcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.