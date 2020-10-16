The October distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from August business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from August 16th to 31st and estimated sales from September 1st to September 15th.
The disbursement of $160,513,549 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected a decrease of $1,480,794 from the $161,994,343 distributed to the cities and towns in October last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $24,728,643.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $26,014,725 sales tax disbursement and a $4,546,299 use tax disbursement.
City Oct. 2020 Oct. 2019
Alva $309,434.89 $343,330.48
Arnett $12,918.24 $19,571.31
Beaver $52,663.40 $33,620.55
Buffalo $19,455.92 $19,414.06
Camargo $1,760.23 $1,964.57
Fairview $130,334.92 $141,575.44
Fargo $2,843.18 $3,477.64
Fort Supply $3,659.68 $3,790.03
Freedom $2,039.10 $1,358.76
Gage $4,922.01 $4,342.18
Laverne $37,550.81 $35,181.96
Leedey $6,495.37 $7,277.38
Mooreland $38,341.29 $26,591.45
Ringwood $14,570.26 $19,048.18
Seiling $91,827.87 $104,510.33
Shattuck $66,062.71 $60,062.72
Taloga $5,306.99 $6,484.10
Vici $24,897.54 $35,022.22
Watonga $169,384.06 $259,594.94
Waynoka $31,635.40 $47,179.32
Woodward $852,325.85 $942,062.77
County Oct. 2020 Oct. 2019
Beaver $88,918.18 $59,604.30
Dewey $017,648.29 $285,188.85
Ellis $74,893.05 $195,111.74
Harper $49,611.73 $48,187.25
Major $122,546.86 $221,914.89
Woodward $256,181.96 $274,737.03
