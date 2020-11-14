The November distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from September business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from September 16th to 30th and estimated sales from October 1st to October 15th.
The disbursement of $158,558,220 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $2,682,742 from the $155,875,478 distributed to the cities and towns in November last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $24,250,271.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $26,022,874 sales tax disbursement and a $4,218,220 use tax disbursement.
City Nov. 2020 Nov. 2019
Alva $314,840.20 $317,487.52
Arnett $12,571.32 $13,163.19
Beaver $31,299.54 $35,708.19
Buffalo $19,442.36 $18,766.38
Camargo $3,425.80 $5,469.82
Fairview $144,342.11 $120,900.62
Fargo $2,908.34 $2,774.63
Forgan $2,389.92 $2,248.24
Fort Supply $2,583.32 $2,403.93
Freedom $2,459.15 $1,746.18
Gage $3,899.77 $3,522.09
Laverne $36,747.73 $29,248.60
Leedey $9,689.87 $10,706.85
Mooreland $27,366.92 $23,232.98
Seiling $68,961.88 $99,524.46
Shattuck $53,718.48 $60,828.68
Taloga $3,596.95 $3,402.59
Vici $21,455.20 $22,250.85
Waynoka $42,093.07 $57,496.99
Woodward $887,709.46 $879,199.23
County Nov. 2020 Nov. 2019
Beaver $57,905.60 $50,105.46
Dewey $159,985.46 $231,629.23
Ellis $85,480.76 $157,286.16
Harper $42,875.92 $38,961.73
Major $129,267.48 $192,943.32
Woods $55,208.13 $77,862.16
Woodward $256,721.27 $245,688.28
