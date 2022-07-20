The quarterly NwOA Luncheon was held Monday at the Conference Center.
The Northwest Oklahoma Alliance organizes committees made up of board members and community members who work on addressing issues impacting economic development in the northwest region.
The guest speaker was Kenneth Corn, USDA Rural Development Director for Oklahoma. Corn served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives at age 22 and later in the Oklahoma State Senate. He has also previously worked in the oil and gas transportation industry and was appointed City Manager of Anadarko in 2015.
Corn spoke of ways to help Northwest Oklahoma communities with rural development grants.
“We have to figure out what we can do to make life better and not just make rural communities survive, but to prosper. The real difference is that we have to talk about what are our accomplishments and goals that we want to achieve here,” said. “You see infrastructure from water and wastewater, needs of roads and bridges, all across our state needs improvement. Community facilities also, whether it be the police and fire protection, storm shelters, public schools.
“My job is to figure out how we can get federal resources in the hands of local communities across Oklahoma for these projects.”
He said a lot of communities are not using these programs to make upgrades to their community because of a couple reasons. First is they do not know what rural development does and second, the community does not qualify.
“Hollister, Oklahoma doesn’t qualify for any USDA grants because of the median household income requirement. That is a problem for a lot of western Oklahoma and we don’t think it’s fair especially for a community that does not have the resources to do these projects. That is something we are recommending to Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, to change because it does not meet the needs of local communities,” Corn said.
The best way for citizens to help make these changes is to contact your local state representatives and discuss the farm bills. The technical issues and having access to USDA funds for your community.
“If you have an idea for an improvement, give us a call and we can walk you through the application process. If it is a no this time, don’t give up. Just because it didn’t qualify for this project, maybe it is right for another program or a new one may become available later on,” he said.
A person during the Q&A session asked if a daycare center or after school program would fall under the categories that the USDA could assist with. Corn replied with, “Yes, it can. I visited Western Plains Youth and Family Services and that is a USDA funded program.”
Another asked about unincorporated communities. Corn replied, “Yes, we can do that. We could go through the county and discuss things with the county commissioners.”
Corn also noted there is a USDA position available in Woodward.
