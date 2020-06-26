On Thursday, Royce Eugene Denton, 35, pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Justin Lout.
Denton was sentenced to life in prison, according to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring.
“The State and the victim’s family have met several times,” Boring said. “And believe that the sentence imposed was appropriate.”
According to court records, Lout died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the early morning hours of June 27, 2018, at a Woodward residence. Denton and Jessica Marie Maupin, 20, were both charged with murder in the first degree - malice aforethought.
On Feb. 13, Maupin pled guilty to accessory to felony with the underlying felony being murder in the first degree. She was sentenced to 40 years with all but the first 15 suspended, with the months she had already served counting toward part of the sentence.
“We are glad that this matter is concluded for the family,” Boring said. “This brings closure for the family, will allow them to move forward.”
According to the original affidavit filed by the OSBI, while at a party at a house owned by Maupin’s father, Walter Doyle, Maupin accused Lout of taking some money.
Maupin messaged her boyfriend, Denton, who then had words with Lout about the money and Lout allegedly pointed a shotgun at Denton.
Maupin and Denton reportedly left the party, then returned with Denton allegedly carrying a shotgun. According to a witness statement, another altercation ensued and Denton shot Lout.
According to the affidavit, Maupin then fled the scene with Denton, instructing him to dispose of both shotguns, which Denton allegedly grabbed before the pair left the house.
