Routine operations and windy weather are possible culprits for power blips around the community this week.
According to OG&E Energy Corp Northwest Oklahoma Community Affairs Manager Paul Weigl, OG&E has had some routine operations that cause momentary interruptions in service.
“We had to do some switching between circuits and sometimes we're able to do that switching without any kind of interruption. And what we had to do last night caused that short interruption,” Weigl said. “Some of our switching can be done automatically and some of it has to be done manually.”
OG&E has started a process to install more automatic re-closures, or devices that reset themselves.
“If there's a fault on the circuit, that automatic re-closure will open up and turn the power off. And it will wait a few seconds, and then it will try to re-close and reconnect the power,” Weigl explained. “Back in the old days, if something like that would have happened, you might have been without power for two hours or so for somebody to come out, check it, see if they could find the problem, and then manually re-close that.”
Weigl stressed the importance of these blips, comparing it to the breaker in a home which will trip and protect the home from potential electrical fire.
“That's to protect the customer. It is to protect our equipment, and it's to protect our linemen,” Weigl said. “That's why those safeguards are there. To, again, protect the customer, their equipment, their house, things like that, the grid that provides the power, and then also, the linemen that have to go out and work on it.”
According to Northwestern Electric Cooperative Spokeswoman Jonna Hensley, the wind will find any weak point, whether it’s an insulator, a loose wire, loose connection or trees hitting the lines.
“We started getting, sporadic reports blinking and going off and coming back on,” Hensley said. “What happens is… sometimes it'll go off, come back on, go off, come back on, go off. If it does it three times in a row, one of two things is going to happen. Either the faults going to clear and it's going to stay on or that third time the power is gonna go off because the fault hasn't gone away.”
Hensley said there may be more blinks through out the weekend if the wind comes back up. For rural customers, she said it is always best to go ahead and call it in so they can get it in their system.
“If it does continue, you do need to call it in so we have a record of it,” Hensley said. “Yours could be an isolated incident that we’re not aware of. We may think everybody’s back on, everything’s great, nobody’s having problems and there’s still maybe something close to you that didn’t get fixed.”
