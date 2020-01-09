Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then windy during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 42F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.