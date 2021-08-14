Woodward County Commissioners meet Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse for their regularly scheduled meeting. A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Green Mountain of Oklahoma LLC in NE ¼ Section 2 T20N R19W in District 2. The board will consider an ACCO insurance check for courtroom repairs. Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of equipment for a 2006 WISC-IV Guidance Materials for the County Health Department. In addition to regular business, the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through August 11 will be considered. The board will consider the statement of receipts, disbursements and changes in cash balances for the year ending June 30, 2021. Commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations out of District 1 maintenance and operation into District 2 maintenance and operations due to Emergency and Transportation Revolving fund program funds being received and put into the wrong account. County officers will meet to consider resolutions for approval of the drug and alcohol policy, safety manual and the employee handbook.
Routine agenda for county commissioners
- By Dawnita Fogleman Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
, 83 of Buffalo, OK. Funeral service was held at 10:00AM Friday August 13, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Buffalo. Burial at the High Point Cemetery, Buffalo, under the direction of Wilkinson Funeral Service Buffalo.
, 93 year old Woodward resident passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, August 13, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. For full obituary go to www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com
95 year old, Denver, Colorado resident and former Woodward resident died August 8, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Faith United Methodist Church. For full obituary go to www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma elected officials wrestle with implications of declaring state of emergency
- Two injured in Harper County accident
- Mask discussion highlights commission meeting
- Big Boy draws big crowds
- Matt Damon learns ‘roughneck’ lifestyle from Marlow man
- Judge temporarily restores extra unemployment payments for Oklahomans
- Area man dies in accident
- Murder charge filed from April 2020 case
- Local, area sports roundup
- Oklahoma hospitals near breaking point with COVID-19
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.