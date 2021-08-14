Woodward County Commissioners meet Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse for their regularly scheduled meeting. A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Green Mountain of Oklahoma LLC in NE ¼ Section 2 T20N R19W in District 2. The board will consider an ACCO insurance check for courtroom repairs. Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of equipment for a 2006 WISC-IV Guidance Materials for the County Health Department. In addition to regular business, the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through August 11 will be considered. The board will consider the statement of receipts, disbursements and changes in cash balances for the year ending June 30, 2021. Commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations out of District 1 maintenance and operation into District 2 maintenance and operations due to Emergency and Transportation Revolving fund program funds being received and put into the wrong account. County officers will meet to consider resolutions for approval of the drug and alcohol policy, safety manual and the employee handbook.

