Woodward County Commissioners face a routine agenda Monday morning in the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
The board will take action on the tabulation of a sixth-month road material bid (B-19-17) opened in a previous meeting from the Railroad Yard, Dub Ross Company, Inc., and Core & Main.
A resolution will be voted on regarding the removal of equipment from the County Clerk’s Office including calculators, computer system and chairs.
Commissioners will take action on signing an engagement letter with S.A.&L for auditing basic financial statements for Woodward County for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The Fair Board has recommended the promotion of Bailey Rae Poer to a full-time employee at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
The board will take action on the attendance of Northwest District CODA Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 in Arapaho.
The agenda lists a cooperative extension services agreement between the Oklahoma State University acting for and on behalf of its Cooperative Extension Service and the United States Department of Agriculture and Woodward County Board of County Commissioners for fiscal year 2019/2020.
The board will take action on a highway easement between Woodward County and ODOT on a strip of land lying in part of lots 15 through 28 inclusive of block 1 of Cline Park second addition of Woodward.
An application has been submitted for approval regarding the State Revolving Fund equipment purchasing for all districts.
The board will also take action on the monthly payroll and purchase orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.