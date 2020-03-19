Signs of spring are beginning to pop up around town and State Climatologist Gary McManus has a few predictions for the season.
Firstly, the bad news: Allergy sufferers, buckle up.
“I would expect a rough allergy season, although you will continue to see some good freezes up that way every now and again, starting tonight (Thursday),” McManus said. “But, allergens will continue to blow in from other locations. Given the amount of moisture that we’ve seen to the south and west, those pollen-producers will be working overtime when it’s warm.”
And it looks like it’s going to get warm.
“The start of spring look warm and dry in the northwest,” McManus said. “There will be a return of moisture with more rain chances later next week. As we get into April into the rest of spring, there isn’t much of a signal one way or another other than it does look like warmer than normal conditions will be norm.”
It will take a couple of days to get to the warm, though as the forecast for today is a high in the 40s followed by a graduaal warmup for a few days.
Oklahoma storm season is upon us and McManus encourages everyone to be prepared.
“As far as the storm season goes, we should expect to have a normal spring storm season until we get some sort of signal from the atmosphere that says otherwise… worse or more benign,” McManus said. “As for preparedness, however, always good to go into a storm season in Oklahoma expecting it to be pretty active. It that is kept in mind, we will be more prepared for whatever is thrown at us.”
No matter the prediction, keep in mind that Oklahoma weather likes to defy predictions.
“Important to remember that day-to-day weather could still bring big chances at times, however,” McManus said.
