The first Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon after the pandemic outbreak was held on Monday at the Woodward Conference Center.
After initial welcome and announcements, Kevin Kornele with the rodeo committee gave an update on the Woodward Elks Rodeo, which starts today.
The 90th annual rodeo is booked to be almost 3 times bigger than previous years with 800 contestants. Contestants are coming from 31 states and 3 countries with 33 world champions participating and over 150 National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, according to Kornele.
“We're taking all the precautions that we can and that are necessary to hold this event. So, please feel safe, whenever you come,” Kornele said. “This year we will be live on TV every night on the Cowboy Channel (TheCowboyChannel.com)… If you don't feel safe, you don't have to come, but we’d love for you to be there."
Woodward Chamber President CJ Montgomery said even though Classic Bowl has been canceled, the sponsors have hung in there and participants will receive t-shirts and scholarships.
“The mission of the Classic Bowl stays the same, it's honoring the best and brightest across Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, (and) 91 high schools participate with us each year,” Montgomery said. “All selected participants will receive that commemorative souvenir or we can call it t-shirt that will go out to nearly 600 participants. They will have the ability to request a game jersey, should they want.”
District 58 State Rep. Carl Newton began his update by first presenting Northwestern Oklahoma State University Woodward Campus Dean Dr. Deana Fisher with a citation from the legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt
Fisher is retiring after 43 years in education.
“I think one of her strongest assets is student recruitment and student involvement, being involved in the community,” Newton said. “We certainly, thank you (Dr. Fisher) for your wonderful service to this area.”
Newton went on to explain pros and cons of State Question 802 which will be on the ballot June 30. He is concerned that if it passes, it will eventually become a burden on Oklahoma taxpayers, as it doesn’t look like the federal government will be able to keep up with the promised 90 percent payments for Medicaid expansion.
“This also is a state question that will put it into the Constitution. In other words, it will be there, unless we vote it out at a later date. It's not a bill. It's not something that we can change. It will be there from, from now on,” Newton said. “More than likely, down the road, they're (federal government) going to have to drop this down to 60 or 70 percent. So if they do that, that's gonna increase the state's burden, as far as meeting this demand, which could be closer to $300 and some million dollars.”
State Sen. Casey Murdock discussed the impact the coronavirus has had on legislative decisions this year.
“I wasn't all that concerned with the pandemic with COVID-19, until we had a member of the Senate staff come up with covid and they tested us,” Murdock said. “That's when it hit home for me that this thing is serious and it's here in Oklahoma, and we've got to take it seriously.”
The impact on Oklahoma’s economy has been devastating to the budget, according to Murdock.
“Being from Oklahoma, we know we don't just take one hit. Because during all this, oil and gas got hit. And then, agriculture products got hit,” Murdock said. “That's what we are up here in Northwest Oklahoma. We’re oil and gas and ag.”
According to Murdock, it’s been dry too, so let’s just throw in a drought on top of everything else. All of which have made the legislative session interesting and not fun.
District 59 State Rep. Mike Sanders thanked Woodward for the hospitality through his 12 years of his service, then launched into a play-by-play of the legislative session. Sanders is term-limited.
“COVID-19 hit and the shortfall went from about 400 million to 1.4 billion. I still think that's a little bit fuzzy math, but regardless, those are the numbers we have to deal with,” Sanders said. “And then governor vetoed 18 bills. We were able to override 10 of them.”
According to Sanders, that is not exactly how he would have planned his final session to be.
“We were thrown a lot of curveballs. We were able to hit a lot of them,” Sanders said. “We were looking at historic cuts had it not been for years of savings - the decisions that we made last year and some of the policies that we put in place this year.”
Sanders listed some of the session’s victories as (domestic abuse) strangulation is now legally considered a violent act, allowing schools more flexibility with their carryover money, establishing a rural broadband expansion plan for rural Oklahoma and more.
Sanders highlighted passing dyslexia screening in schools and giving teeth to the DUI victim impact panels.
“I want to say what an honor it has been to represent Woodward and represent Northwest Oklahoma.” Sanders expressed. “Thank you for the opportunity serving you the last 12 years.”
