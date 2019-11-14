The Reverse Raffle is back again this year, bringing with it the chance to win $10,000.
“It was very successful last year,” said After Prom Committee Co-Chair Lori Zimmerman. “We sold every ticket. The suspense of watching the live drawings each day was a lot of fun.”
Winning $10,000 is cool, but have you heard of the After Prom Party? The money raised from the raffle will cover expenses for the alcohol and drug-free party for students following prom, offered for free. Students will have the chance to hang out in a safe environment with inflatables, vault prizes, food, t-shirts, games, and even a hypnotist.
“The After Prom Party is an event that provides a safe place for the kids to go and hang out with their friends after prom is over,” Zimmerman explained. “We provide food, games, big prizes, and entertainment that lasts all night long. The event is hosted by the parents and takes place at the fairgrounds.”
Tickets can be purchased for the raffle until Dec. 6. Each ticket is $100 and only 300 tickets will be sold. Ticket holders are guaranteed a one in three hundred shot at winning the jackpot.
“We chose this kind of fundraiser because it was different from anything the other booster clubs or groups were doing,” Zimmerman said. “We needed something new and original.”
Beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 17, 30 names will be drawn each day and eliminated from the pool. On Dec. 18 and 19, 40 names will be drawn and eliminated. The eliminations will take place on Facebook Live on the Woodward After Prom Reverse Raffle 2019 event page.
On Dec. 20, 290 names will have been eliminated. The final ten ticket holders will be contact and invited to make an appearance at the Boomer basketball game on Friday, Dec. 20. During halftime at the girls’ game, the last ten ticket holders will gather on the court, then five more names will be eliminated. At the end of the girls’ game, the final five with gather on the court once again for the final drawing. One at a time a ticket will be drawn and eliminated. The last name in the pool will be the winner of a cool $10,000.
For tickets or more information, contact Lori Zimmerman at lozimmerman@woodwardps.net or 580-216-7733.
The After Prom Committee is not responsible for reporting the payout to the IRS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.