"The Woodward County Board of Commissioners also finds that it is appropriate and in the interest of the public health, safety, and welfare and would further protect property and civil order, to adopt this COVID-19 Safety Resolution strongly encourages the wearing of face coverings over the nose and mouth whenever persons are entering and while inside any indoor place open to the public," - Resolution R-20-60.
District 1 Commissioner Troy White and District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson passed what the agenda referred to as a mask mandate for Woodward County due to continuing COVID-19 case increases during the meeting Monday morning at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
“If we can stop this disease or slow it down enough that we don't shut our businesses down, I think it'll be a very good thing for Woodward County,” Johnson said. “Our mom and pop stores need that business.”
According to White, much effort was put into the resolution with an expansive list of exceptions in an effort to cover many different situations and scenarios.
“There's much concern about that individual liberties constitutional rights,” White said. “There is some concern that if we do not slow the spread that there may be additional economic shutdown mandated by the government, which is very possible.”
During discussion, several officials spoke in support of the resolution including Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury, AllianceHealth Woodward Chief Nursing Officer Shonda Logan, Woodward County EMS Pebbles Luddington, Paramedic Chad Campbell, Mooreland Public Schools Superintendent Mickey Gregory and Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
According to Campbell, some patients are being transported as far as Tulsa which is causing additional strain on the EMS department both financially with overtime pay and hours for covering calls and transportation in addition to normal emergency situations.
“We saw 31 patients in the ER yesterday and eight of them were positive for COVID,” Logan said. “In the middle of October we had four COVID beds available for community. And today we have 16.”
Some patients are having to be transferred out because patients aren’t getting better and going home, according to Logan.
“We are using outlying hospitals for things like swing bed and lower level of care patients between Shattuck, Buffalo and Seiling,” Logan added. “So that we can keep the higher level of care, because we are the only ICU in Northwest Oklahoma.”
As a nurse, Logan shared her excitement over new treatments becoming available, including the coming vaccine.
“We have some more monoclonal antibodies that we’re able to give to patients now,” Logan said. “We actually got it in stock on Wednesday and we started giving it on Thursday. And that's for patients that are high-risk.”
In addition to regular business, items to be submitted to the CARES Act reimbursement were approved.
Commissioners approved the Alcoholic Beverage Tax certified Nov. 12, 2020 at $22,962.37.
County Treasurer Kim Bowers discussed different ways for the public to pay their property taxes this year.
In addition to mail-in and online payment options, Bowers said there will soon be a drop-box for people to put payments in. Bowers also clarified online payment options do cost, but checking account drafts are less than credit card payments.
The board tabled two items, the designating of an official board member and first alternate to the Circuit Engineering District #8 Board for 2021 and sealed bids.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the County Clerk to establish and maintain the County Sheriff’s car computer donation fund.
The board approved a resolution for disposing of an IBM Wheelwriter for the treasurer’s office to be junked.
Water damage in the west courtroom was discussed in new and unforeseen business. A leak was discovered Monday morning. A plumber and roofer were both called to check on the situation, according to White.
Late Monday afternoon the City of Woodward issued a proclamation similar to the resolution passed by the county commissioners.
The proclamation ‘strongly encourages’ the wearing of face coverings over the nose and mouth when entering and while inside any indoor place open to the public in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
