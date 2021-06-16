Multiple sources have told the Woodward News and other local outlets over the last several hours that the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is planning to close William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply in the next three to four months.
While no official announcement has been made, rumors continue to persist that the minimum-security prison will be closed. The prison currently employs around 140 people and is around 75 percent capacity in inmates
Aging infrastructure and the cost of replacement are reportedly among the reasons the prison is on the chopping block.
The prison's potential closing first came up a little over a year ago and local officials organized a letter writing campaign to state officials urging that the prison, which opened in 1989, remain open.
Closing the prison would likely have a significant impact on the area's economy, which is still recovering from the pandemic and a downturn in the oil and gas sector last year.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
