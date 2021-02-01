Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer updated Woodward County Commissioners on wildfire potential this spring during the board meeting Monday morning in the basement of the courthouse.
“You’ve probably heard, the outlook on the fire season looks pretty rough,” Lehenbauer said. “We’re monitoring that. As far as time frame, it’ll be late March, early April.”
Lehenbauer also said more funding has come in for the 34 Complex wildfire and a couple of FEMA claims are left for the 2015 through 2018 wildfires.
COVID numbers in the area are generally improving, though there has been one recent death. Mooreland’s numbers have increased from 19 to 31, but Woodward’s numbers have dropped from 141 to 103, according to Lehenbauer.
“The hospital surge has really dropped off too,” Lehenbauer said. “Things are doing better generally over all. We’re hoping we’re seeing the herd immunity possibly start to take affect.”
Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer reported a great show over the weekend.
“Everybody was really happy,” Poer said. “We had folks from New York, Pennsylvania, all over. A lot of new people got to see the facility.”
The board held a county officers meeting to discuss the policy handbook. Commissioners voted to implement a 30 day wait for insurance coverage for newly hired employees, effective immediately.
According to First Deputy Clerk Sarah Cramer, there have been a few employees only stay a short period of time, costing the County $630.46 for the first month of insurance.
A discussion was held in possibly forming a Jail Trust Authority.
“I think there's great potential,” District 2 Commissioner Clint White said. “The benefits of that might provide the county with some better oversight.”
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said he is not opposed to a Trust.
“I've talked to other sheriffs that have a Trust,” Mitchell said. “And it relieves some of their day to day pains. I'm not against going to (a) Jail Trust.”
According to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring, there are two options in beginning a Jail Trust Authority, with one involving a vote of the people.
“Our funding for the jail, that's concerning for me. Because we currently have tax going to the jail that has been voted on by the people in this county,” Boring said. “The Sheriff’s entrusted to take care of the jail facility and take care of the people inside the facility. And it’s a tough job, he’s got responsibility for that.”
Making sure there are good people on the Trust Authority board would be a concern, according to Boring. The responsibility would be different that other trusts the county is involved with.
“The jail comes with a whole lot of liability,” Mitchell said. “I meet with my jail administrator every day, several times every day.”
According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, the jail has become a behemoth from a budgetary and employee standpoint.
“Here and in many other counties, it's just grown into this monster of time and funding,” Troy White said. “I do agree it’ll be tricky to get the right board because it's not gonna be like some of the others that we have.”
Potential Jail Trust Authority board members would have to have a knowledge of this detention facility state jail standards, according to Mitchell.
“I think it's worth moving forward and visiting with looking at,” Troy White said. “Getting an opinion from the state auditor on the funding (about) if that would have to be re-voted on by the people.”
According to Boring, while there are a few cons, there are also a lot of pros to having a Trust.
“The people that have put their jails in Trusts are happy with it,” Boring said. “But I will say those places that do have a Trust, they have... trustees that are very involved, very dedicated to making their community better and making the jail better and a lot of that stuff. They’ve got some passionate people that are on their Trust Authority.”
Clint White clarified that if the county moves the jail into a Trust Authority, employment security and benefits will continue with no lapse.
No action was taken on the Jail Trust Authority discussion at this time.
A transfer in appropriations out of county improvement for road and bridges fund into personal services for all three districts was approved.
“This is the additional money the legislature has allied highway districts,” Troy White explained. “(It is) for a one year period to help offset funding shortfalls, due to decrease in gross production tax, vehicle tag tax, and fuel tax.”
Commissioners approved to publish a notice of public hearing for two weeks regarding a reclassification of zoning from agricultural to industrial for the purpose of growing Medical Marijuana. The request was made by Adam and Misti Nelson for a part of SE ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ of Section 18 T22N R20W in District 3.
A materials request form from District 3 to CED #8 on a completed project of 1 ½ gypsum rock crusher run EW46 from NQ207 to NS208. According to Matt, this is a $20,000 reimbursement for rock to put on a road from Highway 270 to a cemetery.
The monthly $40,000 transfer of appropriations out of county general use tax into jail use tax was approved for monthly jail expenses.
The board approved a resolution for a project agreement for bridge and approach over an unnamed creek in District 1. According to Troy White this is for one and a quarter mile south of Mooreland where a section sunk and temporary repairs had been made. The application to the CED is for replacing the bridge as funds become available.
Commissioners discussed County Fair board election filings. Kendal Stephens and Monte Hepner both filed, leaving one seat on the board still open.
In new or unforeseen business, Boring let the board know McDonald's will be donating proceeds from breakfast on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to Western Plains Youth and Family Services.
