By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
Woodward County Commissioners first meeting of 2021 will be Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse. New District 2 Commissioner Clint White will be sworn in earlier Monday morning in the courtroom upstairs.
The board meeting will begin with the election of a new chairman and vice chairman for the 2021 year.
In addition to regular business, commissioners will hear reports from County officers and Emergency Management.
A discussion with the County Event Center manager and possible action will be considered regarding the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) deductible fund.
Items to be submitted to the CARES Act will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to resolve that the board of directors of the Woodward County Fair Board shall be elected as follows the filing period for such election shall consist of five consecutive business days and shall commence on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 and conclude on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
The board will consider a change of bid opening time from 11 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. effective Jan. 11, 2021.
An appointment of requisition agents for District 2 will be considered.
Commissioners will consider amending the Woodward County observed holidays for 2021.
The board will consider a resolution designating official board members to the Northwest Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority for a term of one year beginning Jan. 4, 2021 and ending Dec. 31, 2021.
A resolution for designating an official board member, first alternate and second alternate to the Circuit Engineering District (CED) #8 board for year 2021.
Commissioners will consider the selection of a board member to serve on the E-911 board.
Six-month bids will be opened and considered for vibratory smooth drum or sheepsfoot packer, tires, track hoe services, grader blades and bolts, emulsion, contract hauling and limestone chips.
