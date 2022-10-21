Third District U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas will hold a number of town hall meetings next week, including one in Woodward.
Lucas will be at the Conference Center, 3401 Centennial Lane, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27
The town hall is open to anyone who wants to attend.
Lucas typically goes over a number of issues he’s involved in, then takes questions on issues of the day.
He will also be seeking input on legislation currently before Congress.
The Woodward stop is one of several planned Thursday and Friday.
Lucas will start the day Thursday with a meeting in Alva from 11 a.m. to noon at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
On Friday, Lucas will begin the day in Buffalo with meeting at Northwestern Electric Cooperative from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Lucas will conclude his meetings with a stop in Ellis County at the Shattuck Chamber of Commerce from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Lucas has represented this area since winning a special election in 1994 and is on the ballot for another term this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.