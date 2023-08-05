CNHI Oklahoma
Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Oklahoma) was admitted to the hospital after being injured Friday morning while working on his ranch, according to official communication from his office.
The release to the media said Lucas’ injuries are non-life threatening.
Lucas represents Oklahoma’s District 3 in the US House of Representatives. His area covers much of western, northwestern and north central Oklahoma.
According to the brief released by his office, Lucas was injured at his ranch in Roger Mills County, a western county in part of the state that borders the Texas panhandle.
He was admitted to OU Medical in Oklahoma City.
“Frank and his family are in good spirits and are sincerely grateful to the tremendous team of doctors, nurses, and others taking care of him,” the release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.