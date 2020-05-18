Summer is just around the corner and that means folks will be flocking to the lake. But before you indulge in your summer fun in the sun, remember to check a few things off your boat maintenance list.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, you should never operate your boat before performing monthly and annual maintenance.
They offer the following checklist for boater’s monthly maintenance:
• Make sure all exhaust clamps are in place and secure.
• Look for exhaust leaking from exhaust system components.
• Signs include rust and/or black streaking, water leaks, or corroded or cracked fittings.
• Inspect rubber exhaust hoses for burned, cracked, or deteriorated sections. All rubber hoses should be pliable and free of kinks.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also offers the following annual checklist and encourages boat owners to have a qualified marine technician:
• Replace exhaust hoses if cracking, charring, or deterioration is found.
• Ensure that your engines and generators are properly tuned and well maintained.
Inspect each water pump impeller and the water pump
housing. Replace if worn. Make sure cooling systems are in working condition.
• Inspect all metallic exhaust components, including the cylinder head gasket, exhaust manifold, water injection elbow, and the threaded adapter nipple between the manifold and the elbow, for cracking, rusting, leaking, or loosening.
• Clean, inspect, and confirm proper operation of the generator cooling water anti-siphon valve (if so equipped).
And, of course, don’t for get your life jacket. In Oklahoma children under the age of 13 are required to wear U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket or life vest while on a boat. There must also be a life jacket onboard for each passenger.
*****
Note: Fort Supply Lake will open Wednesday in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Supply Park by the gatehouse and Buffalo Beach primitive tent camping will not be open for the holiday weekend.
