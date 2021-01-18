January is Glaucoma Awareness Month.
“Glaucoma is a disease that damages your eye’s optic nerve,” Great Plains Vision Optometrist Dr. Jacoby J. Dewald, O.D. explained. “It usually happens when fluid builds up in the front part of your eye.”
The extra fluid increases the pressure in your eye, damaging the optic nerve, according to Dewald.
“Damage to the optic nerve cause loss of peripheral vision first,” Dewald said. “But if left untreated, can result in blindness.”
According to Dewald, some people have a higher than normal risk of getting glaucoma. This includes people who experience diabetes, migraines, high blood pressure, poor blood circulation or other health problems affecting the whole body.
Other factors for higher risk of glaucoma:
• Over age 40
• Family members with glaucoma
• African, Hispanic, or Asian heritage
• High eye pressure
• Had an eye injury
• Use of long-term steroid medications
• Corneas that are thin in the center
• Thinning of the optic nerve
Unfortunately there are no warning signs or obvious symptoms in the early stages of most types of glaucoma, according to Dewald.
“As the disease progresses, blind spots develop in your peripheral vision. As a result, glaucoma has sometimes been called the silent robber of sight,” Dewald said. “As the disease progresses, blind spots develop in your peripheral vision. As a result, glaucoma has sometimes been called the silent robber of sight.”
Thankfully there are several preventative exams that can help with early detection of glaucoma, according to Dewald.
“The most important tests for glaucoma are a comprehensive eye exam,” Dewald said. “A newer test has recently been developed known as corneal hysteresis and has shown to be helpful in glaucoma management.”
According to Dewald, treatment for glaucoma is aimed at reducing the pressure in the eye.
“This goal can be accomplished through eye drops, laser eye surgery, and complete eye surgery,” Dewald said. “Since glaucoma most often has no symptoms, the best preventative measure is to have regular eye exams and continue follow up care with your eye care professional as recommended.”
For more information about glaucoma, call your optometrist or visit the American Optometric Association website at https://www.aoa.org/healthy-eyes/eye-and-vision-conditions/glaucoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.