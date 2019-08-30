Now that the Woodward County Free Fair is over, you would think the fairgrounds would get a rest, but no.
This weekend carries more excitement with around 200 kids and over 600 pigs coming in from as far as California and Louisiana for the Southwest Regional National Swine Registry (NSR) National Junior Swine Show at the Woodward Event Center and Fairgrounds.
“We host six shows throughout the country, throughout the year. This is like the kickoff of our show tour for the year,” NSR Director of Junior Shows Ellen Knauth said. “This is our second largest regional show.”
The other regional shows are in New York, California, Georgia, Iowa and Kentucky.
“This is an amazing event center and they take care of everything,” Knauth said. “All the facilities we go to are really, they're very nice for their state, very state-of-the-art for their states. But this is definitely one of the nicest facilities.”
NSR Marketing Coordinator Cassie Godwin said that with the various events, vendors and additional games that take place, it’s nice to have a facility where nearly everything can be done in one building.
“It's nice here because everything is in here. Aside from the pigs being penned in the other barn, like all the activities and everything are right here,” Godwin explained. “Woodward is awesome. Jon Marc (Holt) and Bailey (Poer) are more than accommodating. So it's really awesome to work with them.”
Breeds represented at the show will be Duroc, Hampshire, Landrace, Yorkshire and crossbred.
According to Knauth, winners receive ribbons, swag like boot bags and luggage, banners, belt buckles and cash premiums.
“The grand champion barrow will win $750. And then the reserve grand champion and barrow and gilt will each get $500,” Knauth said. “Grand champion gilt overall wins a popper (pickup stock box) from Cimarron Trailers.”
Friday will be busy for exhibitors arriving in Woodward with entries, registration, a clinic, an event and a meeting before the first barrow show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday kicks off at 8 a.m. with the gilt show and judging contests and family games through the day. Showmanship is Sunday morning at 8 a.m. followed by crossbred gilt, sweepstakes and awards ceremony.
"Each year, the National Swine Registry and National Junior Swine Association thoroughly enjoys spending a week in Woodward, Oklahoma," Godwin said. "The Woodward County Event Center staff, local businesses and residents always make us feel very welcome. We are looking forward to another great event this year."
For more information about the NRS, check nationalswine.com or call 765-463-3594.
