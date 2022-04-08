The Regional University System of Oklahoma (RUSO) Board of Regents, along with Higher Education Leadership Search (HELS) consultants and Northwestern’s presidential search screening committee, met to recommend candidates for Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s 20th president.
A total of 31 candidates applied for the top position, and eight candidates were recommended to RUSO for further consideration. Virtual interviews are being held with those eight candidates on April 18. In-person interviews, as well as campus tours, will be held in May.
“The regents are committed to finding the right candidate to succeed President Janet Cunningham, who has masterfully led NWOSU for the past 16 years,” RUSO Regent Eric Fisher said. “Hiring a university president is the Regents’ most important responsibility, and we have put in place a thorough and deliberate search process.
“I want to thank the members of the NWOSU presidential search screening committee for their careful and detailed review of the massive volume of the candidates’ application materials and for their dedication to NWOSU and its mission, culture and values.”
